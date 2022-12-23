Paradiem LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $199.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

