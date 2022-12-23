Paradiem LLC Purchases 632 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $203.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.