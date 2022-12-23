Paradiem LLC Sells 386 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

