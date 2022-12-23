Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $46,743.11 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38.

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,138,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 800,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

