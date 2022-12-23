Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Adam Woodrow Sells 6,750 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Adam Woodrow sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $13,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Adam Woodrow sold 3,820 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $7,563.60.

On Friday, October 28th, Adam Woodrow sold 4,563 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $15,833.61.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.85 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.