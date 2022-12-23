Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $45,313.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,674 shares of company stock valued at $350,262. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

