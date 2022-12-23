Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 48750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.23 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

