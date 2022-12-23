Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Sells 4,600 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200.

Shares of TSE PSI traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.98 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

