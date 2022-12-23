Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Kevin Boston Sells 1,201 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 1,201 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$19,460.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,853.98.

Pason Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.54.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pason Systems

A number of research firms have commented on PSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.58.

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

