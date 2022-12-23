Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $948.59 million and $1.00 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011605 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
