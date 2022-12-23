Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

