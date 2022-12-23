Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.