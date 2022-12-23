Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 14,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,578,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 4.58.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

