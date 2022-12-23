Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $476.52

Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.52 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 473.31 ($5.75). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 477 ($5.79), with a volume of 350,145 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,535.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £154.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
