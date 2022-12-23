Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Up 25%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 861,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,026,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Petroteq Energy

(Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.