PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 400 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $13,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,229.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PhenixFIN Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PFX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 12.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Company Profile
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.