PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 400 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $13,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,229.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 12.21.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of PhenixFIN worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.