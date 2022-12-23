Piper Sandler Raises Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
NYSE XPRO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.
In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
