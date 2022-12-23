Piper Sandler Raises Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE XPRO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.