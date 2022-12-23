Piper Sandler Trims Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 45.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

