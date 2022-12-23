Piper Sandler Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $250.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $173.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

