Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 2,928 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $887.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

