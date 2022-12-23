Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 2,928 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $887.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

