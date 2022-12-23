Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 3.5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.76. 2,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $169,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,461 shares of company stock worth $1,260,955. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.