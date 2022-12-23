Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

