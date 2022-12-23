Polianta Ltd Acquires 8,300 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.5 %

CLF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 290,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,971. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.