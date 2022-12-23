Polianta Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,590,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,614,000 after buying an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

