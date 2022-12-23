Polianta Ltd Buys 3,400 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,763,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 282,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,209. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.