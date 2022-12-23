Polianta Ltd Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clarivate by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,537,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 192,060 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

