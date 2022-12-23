Polianta Ltd Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 116,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.