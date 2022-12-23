Polianta Ltd Invests $469,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 16,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,425. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

