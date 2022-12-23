Polianta Ltd Makes New $664,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 38.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,199. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

