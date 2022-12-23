Polianta Ltd Purchases 154,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 7.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

