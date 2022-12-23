Polianta Ltd Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. 51,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
