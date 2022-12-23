Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as low as C$17.22. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$457.61 million and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
Featured Articles
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.