Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as low as C$17.22. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$457.61 million and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

