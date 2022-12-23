Populous (PPT) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Populous has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $151,316.33 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.44 or 0.05362428 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00498940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29562420 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.