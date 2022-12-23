PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $16.83 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $383,799.96 and approximately $16.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00389927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.