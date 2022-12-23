Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.