Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86.
About Power REIT
