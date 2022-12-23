PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
PPX Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
Read More
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.