Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 764.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also

