Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.7 %
Preformed Line Products stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
