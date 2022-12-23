Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003923 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $99,920.58 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.