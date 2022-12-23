Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 3.9%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

