Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 3.9%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Prime Medicine Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.