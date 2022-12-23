Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.96 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $324.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.12 and its 200 day moving average is $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

