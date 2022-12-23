Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,515 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. 77,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,762. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.