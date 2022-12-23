Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 367 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 9,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,046. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

