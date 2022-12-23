Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.31. Procaps Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Procaps Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

