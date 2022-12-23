Prom Price Tops $4.12 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00024415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014314 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00227752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13103766 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,964,270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

