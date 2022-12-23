Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212,285.25

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00024387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $78.98 million and approximately $212,285.25 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $864.93 or 0.05140893 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.14 or 0.29731275 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.