Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) is one of 968 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Propanc Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Propanc Biopharma Competitors 3564 13964 40188 673 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.10%. Given Propanc Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Propanc Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A -$2.66 million -0.02 Propanc Biopharma Competitors $1.82 billion $243.94 million -6.03

Propanc Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma. Propanc Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,445.44% Propanc Biopharma Competitors -3,217.65% -176.92% -36.73%

Risk and Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Propanc Biopharma competitors beat Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

