ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

