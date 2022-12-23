Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

