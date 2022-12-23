Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.49) to GBX 1,380 ($16.76) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.14) to GBX 1,585 ($19.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.40) to GBX 1,220 ($14.82) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.61) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,474.17.

Prudential stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

