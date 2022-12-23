Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.49) to GBX 1,380 ($16.76) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.14) to GBX 1,585 ($19.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.40) to GBX 1,220 ($14.82) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.61) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,474.17.
Prudential Trading Down 0.1 %
Prudential stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.