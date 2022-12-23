Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 82.5% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.